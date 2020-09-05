Man killed in Prince George's County shooting

article

Police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday night in Prince George's County.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill.

Police say that's where they found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Officials later pronounced the man dead at a hospital. Police are still investigating and do not have information on the suspect or motive.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.