Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Frederick

A man is dead, and an investigation is underway, after an officer-involved shooting inside a Frederick, Maryland apartment on Saturday night.

According to Frederick City Police, officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to a call for a suspect wanted on a parole violation at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North East Street.

Once at the scene, officers knocked on an apartment door in the building, and a woman answered the door.

READ MORE: Frederick, MD tanker explosion leaves 1 dead; Shuts down part of US-15

Officers went into the home and found the suspect hiding in a closet.

The man then displayed a knife at the officers, prompting them to give him several commands to drop the weapon.

According to police, the suspect did not comply and the officers fired multiple shots at him.

Investigators have not made it clear what prompted the officers to fire shots at the suspect.

The officers provided the man aid following the shooting, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect or the officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.

Frederick City Police said Maryland State Police have taken over the investigation into the shooting.

The case is also being turned over to the Independent Investigation Department of Maryland Attorney General’s Office for review.

READ MORE: Officers involved in deadly Tysons Corner shooting identified

Police confirm that the officers' body worn cameras were activated during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.