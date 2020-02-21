Man killed in hit-and-run in Forestville, police say

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Forestville Friday night. Police say the driver fled the area after the crash.

The man was struck on Pennsylvania Avenue at Forestville Road at around 8:49 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe that a white sedan with front end damage and missing a driver side mirror hit the man before fleeing the scene.

Detectives are working to establish circumstances leading up to the collision.

If anyone has any information, please call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.