Man killed in Frederick County house fire
POINT OF ROCKS, Md. - Authorities say a man was killed early Wednesday in a Frederick County house fire.
The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Brookshire Run in Point of Rocks.
Officials say the roof and floor of the two-story single-family home collapsed in the blaze. The man was found inside the home.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.
Man killed in Frederick County house fire (Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services)