Man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Fairfax County.

Officers say it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Dranesville.

Police say they're looking for a 2011 to 2015 black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver's side mirror. Eastbound Leesburg Pike remained closed as of 9:12 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police at (703) 280-0543.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.