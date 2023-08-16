Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Man killed in double shooting by Columbia Heights Metro Station

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:09PM
Washington, D.C.
Double shooting in Northwest under investigation

A double shooting on 14th Street Northwest is now under investigation. D.C. police found one man at the scene of the shooting unconscious and not breathing.

WASHINGTON - A man is dead after a double shooting occurred near the Columbia Heights Metro Station in D.C. 

A large police presence has gathered in the area of 14th Street and Irving Street Northwest where authorities say two people were shot Wednesday evening. 

Just before 9:30 p.m., D.C. police received a call reporting a shooting in the area. Officer Granice said two men have been shot, and one of those victims was found unconscious and not breathing. That victim has been pronounced dead by officials. 

Homicide has been called, and police are still investigating the incident. 

So far, they have released details about any suspects or a motive. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 