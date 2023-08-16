Man killed in double shooting by Columbia Heights Metro Station

A man is dead after a double shooting occurred near the Columbia Heights Metro Station in D.C.

A large police presence has gathered in the area of 14th Street and Irving Street Northwest where authorities say two people were shot Wednesday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m., D.C. police received a call reporting a shooting in the area. Officer Granice said two men have been shot, and one of those victims was found unconscious and not breathing. That victim has been pronounced dead by officials.

Related article

Homicide has been called, and police are still investigating the incident.

So far, they have released details about any suspects or a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.