Police say a man is dead after a crash Tuesday night in Prince George's County.

The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:05 p.m. in the 6300 block of Chew Road in Upper Marlboro.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Chew Road, between Crain Hwy and Croom Station Road, was closed for several hours.

Authorities have not identified the driver. The investigation is ongoing.