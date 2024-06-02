Man killed in early morning shooting in Gaithersburg: police

An early morning shooting in Gaithersburg left one person dead Sunday, according to police.

At approximately 5:11 a.m., Gaithersburg police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the 18700 block of North Frederick Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His remains will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. The identity of the victim will be released after family is notified.



