Man killed, 2 others injured in DC triple shooting

By
Published  July 1, 2025 8:20am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a triple shooting late Tuesday night near the D.C. Convention Center in Northwest D.C., police said.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. along Seventh Street. A woman and a teenage boy who were shot remain hospitalized.

Deadly shooting investigated

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or motive. 

The investigation is ongoing.

