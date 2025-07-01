Man killed, 2 others injured in DC triple shooting

The Brief Triple shooting reported late Tuesday near D.C.'s Convention Center. One man was killed. Woman and teen boy remain hospitalized. No suspect information released. Police continue investigating.



A man was killed, and two others were injured in a triple shooting late Tuesday night near the D.C. Convention Center in Northwest D.C., police said.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. along Seventh Street. A woman and a teenage boy who were shot remain hospitalized.

Deadly shooting investigated

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or motive.

The investigation is ongoing.