Man killed, 2 others injured in DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a triple shooting late Tuesday night near the D.C. Convention Center in Northwest D.C., police said.
The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. along Seventh Street. A woman and a teenage boy who were shot remain hospitalized.
Deadly shooting investigated
Authorities have not released details about a suspect or motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department.