Man jumps to death from Alexandria high-rise while fleeing arrest warrant: FBI

The Brief Man jumped from 15th floor as FBI served warrant. Died at scene on King Street, 6 a.m. Friday. Lanes closed; investigation ongoing.



A man died early Friday after jumping from a high-rise balcony in Alexandria as FBI agents attempted to serve him an arrest warrant, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of King Street. Police say the man jumped from the 15th floor. He died at the scene.

A heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the morning, with several lanes of King Street temporarily shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

Man jumps to death from Alexandria high-rise while fleeing arrest warrant, police say