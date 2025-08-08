Expand / Collapse search

Man jumps to death from Alexandria high-rise while fleeing arrest warrant: FBI

Updated  August 8, 2025 10:16am EDT
    • Man jumped from 15th floor as FBI served warrant.
    • Died at scene on King Street, 6 a.m. Friday.
    • Lanes closed; investigation ongoing.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man died early Friday after jumping from a high-rise balcony in Alexandria as FBI agents attempted to serve him an arrest warrant, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of King Street. Police say the man jumped from the 15th floor. He died at the scene.

A heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the morning, with several lanes of King Street temporarily shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Alexandria Police Department.

