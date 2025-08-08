Man jumps to death from Alexandria high-rise while fleeing arrest warrant: FBI
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man died early Friday after jumping from a high-rise balcony in Alexandria as FBI agents attempted to serve him an arrest warrant, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of King Street. Police say the man jumped from the 15th floor. He died at the scene.
A heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the morning, with several lanes of King Street temporarily shut down.
The investigation is ongoing.
