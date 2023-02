Authorities say a man was injured after an early morning shooting in Arlington.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. Courthouse Road.

Investigators say the man was transported to an area hospital after suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington County police at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.