Man indicted for stealing air conditioning units from apartment buildings in District Heights

A District Heights man remains behind bars Friday night, accused of stealing air conditioning units from apartment buildings and even a church in the area.

The burglaries and thefts reportedly totaled more than $70,000 in damages.

An indictment came down Thursday, saying 31-year-old District Heights resident Joshua Thomas stole air conditioning units from the First Baptist Church of District Heights and also an apartment building and homes nearby.

Investigators say Thomas was after the copper piping in the air conditioning units. The 17-count indictment came down less than 24 hours ago. Thomas is accused of swiping these air conditioning units between April and June of this year.

Investigators say the burglaries and thefts from private properties include homes and apartments, including the Woodland Springs Apartments in District Heights and the First Baptist Church of District Heights.

Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy says Thomas sold the copper piping inside the air conditioning units for cash.

FOX 5 has also learned Thomas is a repeat offender who was caught, arrested and released for these same crimes previously.

"Unfortunately, there is an illicit market here in Maryland where he could sell those parts or that copper wire for cash," said Braveboy.

The States Attorney and the District Heights police chief said there are ongoing investigations into the people who purchased the copper from Thomas and they too could face serious charges.

Read the full indictment below.