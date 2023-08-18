Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a man in a wheelchair in southeast D.C.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue.

Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in DC

Police say the driver fled the scene. They believe the vehicle is a Honda with front end damage.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Southern Avenue between 13th Street and Valley Terrace are closed. Drivers can expect delays in the area.