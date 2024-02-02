Man in van arrested for allegedly exposing himself near University of Maryland students

A Clarksburg man accused of exposing himself near students at the University of Maryland was arrested Thursday, and according to police, he's done it on multiple occasions on campus.

On Feb. 1, just after 4:00 p.m., the University of Maryland Police Department sent officers to Elkton Hall after receiving a call from a female student who said she witnessed a man exposing himself inside a white van.

Once they arrived at the dorm, officers spotted the van leaving campus, and with the assistance of the Security Operations Center, were able to track its location to Paint Branch Drive at Engineering Drive, where the driver, Ryan Joseph Cibula, was stopped and brought to UMPD’s Headquarters for questioning.

Ryan Joseph Cibula, 36, of Clarksburg

By questioning Cibula, the Criminal Investigations Unit was able to discover that Cibula was connected to two previous incidents of indecent exposure.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 24, resulting in a UMD safety notice to the campus community.

The second incident was reported to UMPD on the same day at 9:15 p.m.

Following the investigation, charges were filed against Cibula on Friday, and an arrest warrant was issued. He faces three counts of indecent exposure in connection with the incidents.

UMPD urges anyone with additional information related to these events or who may have been a victim to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.