Man in roadway struck, killed in Lorton area of Fairfax County

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. along Route 1 near Giles Run Road in the Lorton. Authorities say the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Route 1 were closed for several hours. The road reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

