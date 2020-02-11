Man in roadway struck, killed in Lorton area of Fairfax County
LORTON, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.
The crash was reported around 1 a.m. along Route 1 near Giles Run Road in the Lorton. Authorities say the striking vehicle remained on the scene.
All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Route 1 were closed for several hours. The road reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
