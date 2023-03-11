Man impersonating police arrested at Prince George's County mall

article

Police in one Prince George's County jurisdiction arrested and charged a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

The Hyattsville Police Department says that Robert Muschette Jr., 53, was taken into custody on Thursday in the parking lot of the Mall at Prince George's.

According to investigators, officers arrived at the mall around 11:25 p.m. for reports of a dark green Ford Explorer driving in the parking lot with red & blue emergency lights on.

Responding officers to the scene discovered Muschette Jr. was the person driving the car, and began talking with him.

(PHOTO: Hyattsville Police Department)

Police say Muschette Jr. initially told the officers he was "D.C. police," before later revealing that he was special police officer for a security agency.

Through their investigation, police learned that Muschette Jr. did in fact work for a security agency, but he was only authorized to have yellow lights on his vehicle.

Investigators said a loaded handgun, a police-style badge, ballistic vest, ammunition, handcuffs, apparel with "police" on it & red & blue emergency lights were recovered from Muschette Jr.'s car.

(PHOTO: Hyattsville Police Department)

Police say Muschette Jr. was prohibited from possessing firearms under Maryland law due to prior misdemeanor convictions.

He faces several charges related to the incident including impersonating a police officer and loaded handgun in vehicle.

Police are concerned that Muschette Jr. may have had encounters with citizens while representing himself to be a police officer.

They are asking anyone with information to call 301-985-5060.