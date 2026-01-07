Man hospitalized after serious hit-and-run crash in Annandale
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fairfax County, police say.
What we know:
The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. Wednesday at Little River Turnpike and Wakefield Chapel Road in Annandale.
The victim, and adult male, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the driver of the suspected striking vehicle fled the scene in a dark color sedan.
The eastbound lanes of Little River Turnpike at Wakefield Chapel Road are closed. Detectives urge drivers to avoid the area.
