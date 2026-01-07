Man hospitalized after serious hit-and-run crash in Annandale

The Brief Man hospitalized with life‑threatening injuries after a hit‑and‑run in Annandale, police say. Police say driver fled in dark‑colored sedan. Eastbound Little River Turnpike is closed at Wakefield Chapel Road.



A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fairfax County, police say.

What we know:

The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. Wednesday at Little River Turnpike and Wakefield Chapel Road in Annandale.

The victim, and adult male, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the suspected striking vehicle fled the scene in a dark color sedan.

The eastbound lanes of Little River Turnpike at Wakefield Chapel Road are closed. Detectives urge drivers to avoid the area.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fairfax County Police and the FOX 5 Traffic Team.



