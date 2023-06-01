Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in DC; police search for striking vehicle

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:07AM
WASHINGTON - A man remains hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in northeast D.C.

The hit-and-run happened at 9:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of H Street.

The man was unconscious and not breathing when help arrived. He was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are continuing their search for the striking vehicle.

