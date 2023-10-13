Man held woman against her will in DC home, forced her to have sex with others for money: police

Authorities say a man is facing kidnapping and sex trafficking charges after he allegedly held a woman against her will inside a Washington, D.C. home and forced her to have sex with others for money.

Detectives arrested Donjoeve Preston, 27, of D.C. Thursday.

Police say Preston held a woman against her will in a residence in the 300 block of Division Avenue in the northeast. They say he assaulted the woman and forced her to engage in commercial sex acts.

He has been charged with kidnapping, simple assault, threats to injure or kidnap a person, assault with a dangerous weapon, and trafficking in commercial sex acts.

This case remains under investigation.