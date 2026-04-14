Man held without bond in attempted rape in Clarendon, police say

The Brief Police say Moran approached a woman waiting for a rideshare and assaulted her. Two good Samaritans helped the victim and contacted police. Officers found the suspect nearby and took him into custody.



A man is being held without bond after police say he tried to sexually assault a woman early Sunday in Clarendon.

What we know:

Investigators say Luzvin Garcia Moran, 28, of Arlington approached a woman waiting for a rideshare along Wilson Boulevard near Danville Street, made sexually explicit comments and then grabbed her, and pushed her against a wall and assaulted her.

Police said two good Samaritans came to her assistance and contacted police.

The suspect ran from the scene, but officers quickly found him near North Edgewood Street and North Franklin Road and took him into custody.

Detectives say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Moran is charged with attempted rape, abduction with intent to defile, and assault and battery.

Luzvin Garcia Moran (Arlington County Police Department)