Man found suffering gunshot wounds, suspect vehicle identified

An adult man was left suffering gunshot wounds in Northwest, D.C.

Police were called to the intersection of 13th and K Streets, Northwest for the report of a shooting, just before 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released an image of the suspect's vehicle and is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured vehicle.