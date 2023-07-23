Man found stabbed to death in Southeast, DC police say

Metropolitan police are searching for a suspect after a man was found stabbed to death in Southeast D.C.

Detectives say the victim was discovered around 6:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square, Southeast on Saturday, July 22 after police received reports of a man down.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded and after finding no signs consistent with life remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Antoine Ealey of Southeast, DC.



A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.