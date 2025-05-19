Man found not guilty of killing 2-year-old boy in crossfire shooting

The Brief Johnny Turcios found not guilty of killing 2-year-old boy in crossfire shooting. He was convicted on other charges, including attempted murder and illegal firearm possession. Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over drug territory.



A man charged in the 2024 shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Prince George’s County was found not guilty of murder Monday.

Turcios found not guilty of murder of Jeremy Poou-Caceres

What we know:

Authorities say 29-year-old Johnny Turcios was acquitted of the murder of Jeremy Poou-Caceres and the attempted murder of his mother, 17-year-old Rosa Carceras.

However, Turcios was convicted of second-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder against another man at the scene where he allegedly opened fire. He was also found guilty of illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Poou-Caceres and his mother were caught in the crossfire of the February 8, 2024, shooting while walking along the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park.

Carceras suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg. Her son was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Turcios and 34-year-old Israel Fuentes were both charged in connection with the toddler’s death.

Dispute over drug distribution territory

Court documents indicate that nearly half a dozen witnesses came forward, and investigators obtained video footage, photographic evidence of individuals matching the suspects' descriptions, and a positive witness identification of Turcios and Fuentes.

One witness told police they believed the shooting stemmed from a dispute over drug distribution territory.