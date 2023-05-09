Man found guilty in murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy

A 20-year-old man from Delmar, Maryland was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The jury also found 20-year-old Austin Jacob Allen Davidson guilty of assault, the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and other related charges.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard

The shooting happened June 12 when Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard located Davidson near the Talbot Street Apartments on Gumboro Road in Pittsville, Maryland.

Davidson was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants.

After a brief foot pursuit, authorities say Davidson shot Hilliard with a handgun before fleeing the scene. The 42-year-old deputy died a short time later at a hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.

After a manhunt that lasted about two hours, Davidson surrendered to law enforcement.