Officials are investigating after a man was pronounced dead off of Wharf St in Southwest D.C.

Police say the call came in around 5:00 p.m. on Friday for a person in the water on the 700 block of Wharf St SW.

An adult male was pronounced dead.

Officials say it is a death investigation. Police were still on the scene Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.