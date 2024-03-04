Man found dead from gunshot wound in Takoma Park apartment building stairwell: police

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the stairwell of a Takoma Park apartment building.

Officers were called to the building on the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Sunday where they found the victim in the stairwell. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time, investigators say. The victim’s name will be released after his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Police at 301-516-2512. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.