Man found dead along Fairfax County path; police investigating as a homicide

The death of a man found along a wooded path in Virginia is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fairfax County Police said the body of 27-year-old Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez was found in the early morning hours on Tuesday behind an apartment building in the 12000 block of Greywing Square near Colts Neck Road in Reston.

Police said a community member found Sanchez's body and reported it to police.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sanchez was killed sometime overnight on Tuesday.

Police said he had trauma to his upper body when he was discovered, and an autopsy Thursday ruled that Sanchez's death was a homicide.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Police are continuing to examine evidence from the scene and conduct interviews as they investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.