Man forces open KFC/Taco Bell drive-thru window in burglary caught on surveillance video: police

A man forced open the drive-thru window at a Silver Spring fast-food restaurant and stole merchandise in a burglary caught on surveillance video, police said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on October 30 at the Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell restaurant in the 7700 block of Blair Road.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man force open the window of the drive-thru, reach inside, and take merchandise before fleeing.

Police say the man is approximately 30-years-old and was seen wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case.