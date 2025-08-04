Man fatally shot at DC parking garage, police say

A man died Sunday night following a shooting at a Northwest D.C. parking garage, according to police.

Shooting incident details

What we know:

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are searching for a suspect described as a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and shorts, and driving a black sedan, possibly a Honda.

