Man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into cars in Fairmount Heights

A 30-year-old man was killed after allegedly attempting to break into cars in Fairmount Heights.

What we know:

Police say 30-year-old Edward Coates III of Temple Hills was attempting to break into cars early Sunday morning.

A second man encountered Coates, who was armed with a gun. Coates chased the man around a house and then got into a physical struggle over the gun.

People in the home came outside to intervene.

Multiple shots were fired, hitting two victims – a man and a woman.

One of the occupants in the home got control of the gun and shot Coates. When officers arrived, trey found Coatse with multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound. He died later at a hospital.

What's next:

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

The man and the woman who were shot in the struggle have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no charges filed in this case so far, per police.