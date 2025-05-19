Man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into cars in Fairmount Heights
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. - A 30-year-old man was killed after allegedly attempting to break into cars in Fairmount Heights.
What we know:
Police say 30-year-old Edward Coates III of Temple Hills was attempting to break into cars early Sunday morning.
A second man encountered Coates, who was armed with a gun. Coates chased the man around a house and then got into a physical struggle over the gun.
People in the home came outside to intervene.
Multiple shots were fired, hitting two victims – a man and a woman.
One of the occupants in the home got control of the gun and shot Coates. When officers arrived, trey found Coatse with multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound. He died later at a hospital.
What's next:
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.
The man and the woman who were shot in the struggle have non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no charges filed in this case so far, per police.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George’s County Police Department.