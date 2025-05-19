Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into cars in Fairmount Heights

By
Published  May 19, 2025 1:59pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Edward Coates III was allegedly trying to break into cars in Fairmount Heights when he encountered another man, leading to a physical struggle over a gun.
    • During the struggle, multiple shots were fired, injuring a man and a woman; an occupant of the home eventually gained control of the gun and shot Coates.
    • Coates died from his injuries at the hospital. The Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and no charges have been filed at this time.

FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. - A 30-year-old man was killed after allegedly attempting to break into cars in Fairmount Heights. 

What we know:

Police say 30-year-old Edward Coates III of Temple Hills was attempting to break into cars early Sunday morning. 

A second man encountered Coates, who was armed with a gun. Coates chased the man around a house and then got into a physical struggle over the gun. 

People in the home came outside to intervene. 

Multiple shots were fired, hitting two victims – a man and a woman. 

One of the occupants in the home got control of the gun and shot Coates. When officers arrived, trey found Coatse with multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound. He died later at a hospital. 

What's next:

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. 

The man and the woman who were shot in the struggle have non-life-threatening injuries. 

There are no charges filed in this case so far, per police. 

The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMarylandNews