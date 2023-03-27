Detectives in Fairfax County say a man exposed himself to two women in a Reston hotel.

The incident happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay at 12190 Sunset Hills Road. Officers say a woman was inside a room with her two children and saw a man expose himself outside.

Authorities say the suspect matched the description of a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman staying at the hotel on February 18 and 19.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Man exposed himself to 2 women at Reston hotel: detectives (Fairfax County Police Dept.)

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatshirt with black jeans and black Jordan shoes with a blue accent stripe on the heels.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 3 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.