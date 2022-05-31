Man drowns after jumping into Potomac River near Woodrow Wilson Bridge, officials say

Authorities say a man drowned after he jumped into the Potomac River near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Monday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. in an area of the water south of the bridge.

Woodrow Wilson Bridge

Officials say a 37-year-old man jumped into the water from an anchored vessel and immediately began calling for help. He was thrown a life jacket but was unable to put it on before he went unconscious.

The man was pulled from the water by a good Samaritan who attempted CPR before emergency crews arrived. The man was later pronounced dead.

It was a dangerous Memorial Day on the water across the D.C. region. Authorities say a man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday afternoon. In the Richmond area two women have gone missing after a group in rafts and paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River.