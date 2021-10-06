Man dies in custody at Arlington County Detention Facility; investigation underway

Virginia officials are investigating the death of a man being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Clyde Spencer, 58, was found unconscious in the medical unit within the detention facility around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medical staff began immediate resuscitation efforts until the arrival of Arlington County Fire Department medics.

After receiving medical treatment at Virginia Hospital Center, his condition did not improve, and he was pronounced deceased.

Spencer had been charged with Trespassing on Oct. 2, and was being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).