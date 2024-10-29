Man dies from shooting after arriving at DC fire station with gunshot wounds

Authorities say a man has died from a shooting after he arrived at a D.C. fire station with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was reported at the fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The shooting happened earlier in the evening in the 2600 block of Bowen Road in the southeast.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time. The investigation is continuing.