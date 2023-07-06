Man dies following fireworks accident in Charles County, Fire Marshal says

A man has died after he was injured while lighting fireworks, Charles County fire officials say.

Around 9 p.m. on July 5, first responders with the Deputy State Fire Marshal's Office and the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to Bannister Circle in Waldorf after a caller reported that a man had been injured while setting off fireworks.

According to officials, a group of friends were lighting fireworks behind a home when one went off while in a mortar tube.

A 20–year-old man sustained serious hand and chest injuries and he was taken to the Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safe. The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state," said the State Fire Marshal.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal extended its condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic incident.

Firefighters are continuing to issue warnings about firework safety and remind people of the dangers.

"As Marylanders enjoy the rest of summer, there are several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:

Consider attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays in Maryland every year.

Visit: Office of the State Fire Marshal 2023 Firework Permits List for the most updated list of all legal and permitted displays throughout the state,

However, for individuals who wish to celebrate on their own: