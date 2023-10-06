Man dies at hospital after shot multiple times on street in Capitol Heights

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times on a street in Capitol Heights.

The shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. Thursday along the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in Prince George's County near the Washington, D.C. line.

Officers found the man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.