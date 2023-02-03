Man dies after struck by car while crossing Montgomery Village street

Authorities say a man has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a Montgomery County street.

Police say the man was struck Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. as he was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west near Centerway Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The pedestrian, 67-year-old Sterling David Brown of Montgomery Village, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He died the following day.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.