A man died after authorities say he jumped into the water of the Washington Channel in Southwest D.C.

Emergency crews were called to 4th and N Streets around 7 p.m. Monday for reports of a man acting erratically.

Man dies after jumping into water near DC’s Titanic Memorial (DC Fire)

When they arrived, the man ran to the shoreline near the Titanic Memorial and jumped into the water.

Fireboats and harbor units launched a water rescue and were able to the pull the man from the water.

He was transported but later died from his injuries.

