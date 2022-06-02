Man dies after crashing car into Frederick County pond

A man has died after crashing his vehicle into a retaining pond in Frederick County.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. on May 31 behind the CVS on Rotary Avenue in New Market.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say 76-year-old Ki Ho Lam crashed into the pond behind the drug store and was transported to the Frederick Health Hospital.

Lam died from his injuries around 1 a.m. on June 1.

The crash was investigated. No foul play is suspected.