Man dies after crashing car into Frederick County pond
FREDERICK, Md. - A man has died after crashing his vehicle into a retaining pond in Frederick County.
The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. on May 31 behind the CVS on Rotary Avenue in New Market.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say 76-year-old Ki Ho Lam crashed into the pond behind the drug store and was transported to the Frederick Health Hospital.
Lam died from his injuries around 1 a.m. on June 1.
The crash was investigated. No foul play is suspected.