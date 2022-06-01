Car crashes into pond in Frederick County, 1 man hospitalized

One person has been taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a retaining pond in Frederick County.

Authorities say it happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday behind a CVS on Rotary Avenue in New Market.

SkyFOX was at the scene as Frederick County Fire & Rescue searched the water for victims.



The driver of the vehicle was the only person found and police say he has been transported to the Frederick Health Hospital. His condition has not been revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.