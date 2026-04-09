Man dies after being shot in his Montgomery County home, no suspect in custody: police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was shot inside his home and later died.
At this time, there is no suspect information available, and no one is in custody.
What we know:
According to MCPD, the fatal shooting happened on Thursday, April 9 in the 12000 block of Carrington Hill Drive.
Just before 6 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched for the report of a shooting.
The man was found inside his home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.
What we don't know:
The Montgomery County Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
They say at this time, they don't have any information on a suspect, and no arrests have been made.
Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available, including the name of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 DC for updates.