Man dies after being shot in his Montgomery County home, no suspect in custody: police

The Brief A man died after he was shot in his home in Montgomery County. Police say the fatal shooting happened on April 9 in the 12000 block of Carrington Hill Drive. At this time, police do not have any information on a possible suspect.



Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was shot inside his home and later died.

At this time, there is no suspect information available, and no one is in custody.

What we know:

According to MCPD, the fatal shooting happened on Thursday, April 9 in the 12000 block of Carrington Hill Drive.

Just before 6 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched for the report of a shooting.

The man was found inside his home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

What we don't know:

The Montgomery County Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

They say at this time, they don't have any information on a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available, including the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 DC for updates.