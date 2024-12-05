Man dead, woman and child in critical condition after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Maryland

A 34-year-old man is dead, a woman, and a child were flown to a hospital in critical condition after being found in their Maryland home with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning on Wednesday night.

North East Fire Company, North East Police Department, and Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics responded to 805 South Main Street at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after family members went to check on the family.

Officials say 911 was called after finding the man unresponsive in the living room, a 43-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child disoriented. The man was later pronounced deceased, and Maryland State Police Aviation Command flew the others to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The North East Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal after initially responding to the home for the death investigation.

Officials say the home was heated by home heating oil, and soot was throughout the home and covering the furnace's air filter.

The official cause of death has yet to be announced, although investigators believe carbon monoxide caused by the incomplete combustion of the oil furnace was a contributing factor.

"This tragic event is a reminder to reflect on your own family's safety during difficult times due to weather," stated Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

"Routine maintenance and safe operation of heating equipment, combined with properly installed and operating smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and practicing your home escape plans are a life-saving combination for all Marylanders," Mowbray said.

