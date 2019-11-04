Man dead, another injured in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead and another was injured after both were shot Monday morning in Northwest, DC, according to officials.

The shootings were reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of 16th Street.

The injured man was shot in the upper body and was conscious when police arrived, authorities stated. Traffic in the area was detoured around the scene while police investigated the scene.

At this time, police have no suspects or motives. The investigation is still continuing.

