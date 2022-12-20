Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night.

Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Thomas died at the hospital several hours later.

Prince George’s County police say they are still working to determine a motive though they believe Thomas was shot during a carjacking.

This incident follows a string of carjackings in Prince George’s County in the last 24 hours. Police are investigating if they are connected.



