Bank drive-thru ATM carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County: police

Authorities are searching for two armed suspects they say were caught on camera carjacking a person in their vehicle at a bank's drive-thru ATM window in Prince George's County.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on December 12 at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 6200 block of Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park.

Surveillance images show a gray AUDI sedan with stolen DC tags GS5261 blocking a vehicle that was using the bank drive-thru window. In the images, one of the suspects is seen wearing gray clothing and the other black. Both suspects appear to be armed. Both are covering their faces with masks but images captured the face of one of the suspect's without a covering.

Police say the stolen vehicle was a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with MD tags 6DY0554.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Estrada of the Riverdale Park Police Department at 202-816-9024 or email yestrada@riverdaleparkmd.gov