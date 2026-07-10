Man dead after gunfire erupts in DC’s Anacostia neighborhood Friday morning

A man was killed after gunfire erupted Friday morning in D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 11:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of 16th Street in southeast Washington. Officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.