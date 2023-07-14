Man dead after found with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in White Oak

A man is dead after authorities say he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in White Oak.

Montgomery County Police responded to an apartment complex on Heather Hollow Circle around 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate a vehicle collision.

When they arrived they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says officers canvassed the area and found shell casings nearby. Several vehicles in the area had been struck and damaged.

The man has not been identified at this time. No suspects or motives have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.