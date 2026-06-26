1 in custody after deadly shooting near MGM National Harbor in possible road rage case, sources say

The Brief Man found inside vehicle with gunshot wound and pronounced dead. Shooting reported near MGM National Avenue and Monument Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Roads shut down for hours overnight as investigation continued.



Prince George’s County police are investigating a deadly shooting late Thursday night near MGM National Harbor.

What we know:

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to the area of MGM National Avenue and Monument Avenue for what was initially reported as a personal‑injury crash. When fire and EMS crews arrived, they found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources tell FOX 5 that investigators are looking into whether the shooting may have stemmed from a possible road‑rage incident. The shooting did not occur inside the casino complex but on a nearby roadway next to the parking garages.

One suspect is in custody after turning himself in to police, according to sources. Detectives are working to confirm a motive and determine whether anyone else was involved.

What we know:

RELATED: Arrest made in 2024 murder at MGM National Harbor parking garage

Roads in the area were shut down for several hours overnight as crews processed the scene and washed down the roadway. Lanes reopened around 4:15 a.m.

The incident comes two years after a separate fatal shooting in a parking garage at MGM National Harbor. Earlier this week, police announced the arrest of Dayon Neal, charged with the 2024 killing of Daniel Thomas.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Man dead after found shot in vehicle near MGM National Harbor