Arrest made in 2024 murder at MGM National Harbor parking garage

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The Brief On May 11, 2024, 37-year-old Daniel Antonio Thomas was found fatally shot in the parking garage of the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino. More than two years later, 28-year-old Dayon Neal was arrested in Charles County. The motive behind the murder remains under active investigation.



A suspect has been apprehended more than two years after a shooting in the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino parking garage claimed a man's life.

What we know:

Authorities have arrested 28-year-old Dayon Neal, charging him with the murder of 37-year-old Daniel Antonio Thomas of Washington, D.C.

Neal is currently facing charges of first and second-degree murder, along with related offenses. He remains in custody in Charles County as he awaits extradition back to Prince George’s County.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident on May 11, 2024. Early that morning, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of MGM National Avenue after MGM Special Police and Security reported gunfire.

First responders located Thomas in the hotel's parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neal was identified as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest just days later.

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What we don't know:

Officials say Neal and Thomas did not know each other prior to the encounter, and the motive for the deadly shooting is still under investigation.