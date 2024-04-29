Man crossing road in Jessup killed in hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a man who was crossing the road in Jessup early Monday morning was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Howard County police say it happened just after 3 a.m. along southbound Washington Boulevard at Patuxent Range Road.

The man was crossing the roadway when officers say a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound struck him. The man died at the scene. The vehicle did not stop.

Preliminarily, police believe that the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

Washington Boulevard was closed for over three hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-3205.